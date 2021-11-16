Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGP Ingredients, Cummins and Ford Motor

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/21, MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI), Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGP Ingredients Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/3/21, Cummins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.45 on 12/2/21, and Ford Motor Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/1/21. As a percentage of MGPI's recent stock price of $78.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of MGP Ingredients Inc to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when MGPI shares open for trading on 11/18/21. Similarly, investors should look for CMI to open 0.61% lower in price and for F to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGPI, CMI, and F, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI):

MGPI+Dividend+History+Chart

Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI):

CMI+Dividend+History+Chart

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F):

F+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.61% for MGP Ingredients Inc, 2.44% for Cummins, Inc., and 2.02% for Ford Motor Co..

In Tuesday trading, MGP Ingredients Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Cummins, Inc. shares are up about 0.7%, and Ford Motor Co. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

