Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGM Resorts International, Public Service Enterprise Group and PPL

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/20, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG), and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGM Resorts International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/16/20, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 3/31/20, and PPL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.415 on 4/1/20. As a percentage of MGM's recent stock price of $21.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of MGM Resorts International to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when MGM shares open for trading on 3/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for PEG to open 0.90% lower in price and for PPL to open 1.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGM, PEG, and PPL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM):



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG):



PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.74% for MGM Resorts International, 3.60% for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, and 5.27% for PPL Corp.

In Thursday trading, MGM Resorts International shares are currently down about 6%, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are off about 1.9%, and PPL Corp shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

