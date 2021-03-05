Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGM Resorts International, Omnicom Group and Monro

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/21, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC), and Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGM Resorts International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0025 on 3/15/21, Omnicom Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 4/8/21, and Monro Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/24/21. As a percentage of MGM's recent stock price of $37.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.01%, so look for shares of MGM Resorts International to trade 0.01% lower — all else being equal — when MGM shares open for trading on 3/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for OMC to open 0.97% lower in price and for MNRO to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MGM, OMC, and MNRO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM):



Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC):



Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.03% for MGM Resorts International, 3.89% for Omnicom Group, Inc., and 1.34% for Monro Inc.

In Friday trading, MGM Resorts International shares are currently off about 4%, Omnicom Group, Inc. shares are down about 1.5%, and Monro Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.