Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGM Growth Properties, AXIS Capital Holdings and National General Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/20, MGM Growth Properties LLC (Symbol: MGP), AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), and National General Holdings Corp (Symbol: NGHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGM Growth Properties LLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4875 on 1/15/21, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 1/15/21, and National General Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/15/21. As a percentage of MGP's recent stock price of $31.69, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when MGP shares open for trading on 12/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for AXS to open 0.83% lower in price and for NGHC to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGP, AXS, and NGHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (Symbol: MGP):



AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS):



National General Holdings Corp (Symbol: NGHC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.15% for MGM Growth Properties LLC, 3.32% for AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd, and 0.59% for National General Holdings Corp.

In Monday trading, MGM Growth Properties LLC shares are currently up about 0.3%, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd shares are up about 0.4%, and National General Holdings Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

