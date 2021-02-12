Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGIC Investment, Materion and Chevron

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/21, MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG), Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN), and Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGIC Investment Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 3/3/21, Materion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 3/5/21, and Chevron Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.29 on 3/10/21. As a percentage of MTG's recent stock price of $12.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of MGIC Investment Corp. to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when MTG shares open for trading on 2/16/21. Similarly, investors should look for MTRN to open 0.17% lower in price and for CVX to open 1.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTG, MTRN, and CVX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG):



Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN):



Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.94% for MGIC Investment Corp. , 0.67% for Materion Corp, and 5.62% for Chevron Corporation.

In Friday trading, MGIC Investment Corp. shares are currently off about 0.8%, Materion Corp shares are off about 0.9%, and Chevron Corporation shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

