Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGIC Investment Corp. , KKR and Skyworks Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/20, MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG), KKR & CO Inc Class A (Symbol: KKR), and Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGIC Investment Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 2/28/20, KKR & CO Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 2/25/20, and Skyworks Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 3/3/20. As a percentage of MTG's recent stock price of $14.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of MGIC Investment Corp. to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when MTG shares open for trading on 2/10/20. Similarly, investors should look for KKR to open 0.38% lower in price and for SWKS to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTG, KKR, and SWKS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG):



KKR & CO Inc Class A (Symbol: KKR):



Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for MGIC Investment Corp. , 1.51% for KKR & CO Inc Class A, and 1.48% for Skyworks Solutions Inc.

In Thursday trading, MGIC Investment Corp. shares are currently down about 0.5%, KKR & CO Inc Class A shares are up about 0.2%, and Skyworks Solutions Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

