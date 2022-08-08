Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGIC Investment Corp., Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Affiliated Managers Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/22, MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG), Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB), and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGIC Investment Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 8/25/22, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/25/22, and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 8/25/22. As a percentage of MTG's recent stock price of $14.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of MGIC Investment Corp. to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when MTG shares open for trading on 8/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for BHLB to open 0.41% lower in price and for AMG to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTG, BHLB, and AMG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG):



Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB):



Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.71% for MGIC Investment Corp., 1.64% for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, and 0.03% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc..

In Monday trading, MGIC Investment Corp. shares are currently up about 1.6%, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.