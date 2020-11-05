Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGIC Investment, Carlyle Group and Webster Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/9/20, MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG), Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG), and Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGIC Investment Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 11/25/20, Carlyle Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/17/20, and Webster Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 11/24/20. As a percentage of MTG's recent stock price of $10.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of MGIC Investment Corp. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when MTG shares open for trading on 11/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for CG to open 0.92% lower in price and for WBS to open 1.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTG, CG, and WBS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG):



Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG):



Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.26% for MGIC Investment Corp. , 3.67% for Carlyle Group Inc , and 5.09% for Webster Financial Corp .

In Thursday trading, MGIC Investment Corp. shares are currently off about 1.1%, Carlyle Group Inc shares are up about 3.1%, and Webster Financial Corp shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

