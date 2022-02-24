Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGE Energy, NextEra Energy and Avangrid

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/22, MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE), NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), and Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3875 on 3/15/22, NextEra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 3/15/22, and Avangrid Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 4/1/22. As a percentage of MGEE's recent stock price of $71.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of MGE Energy Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when MGEE shares open for trading on 2/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for NEE to open 0.59% lower in price and for AGR to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGEE, NEE, and AGR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE):



NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE):



Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.18% for MGE Energy Inc, 2.37% for NextEra Energy Inc, and 4.12% for Avangrid Inc.

In Thursday trading, MGE Energy Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, NextEra Energy Inc shares are off about 0.9%, and Avangrid Inc shares are off about 2.1% on the day.

