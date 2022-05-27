Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGE Energy, McKesson and Bruker

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/22, MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE), McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), and Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3875 on 6/15/22, McKesson Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 7/1/22, and Bruker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/17/22. As a percentage of MGEE's recent stock price of $80.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of MGE Energy Inc to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when MGEE shares open for trading on 5/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for MCK to open 0.14% lower in price and for BRKR to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGEE, MCK, and BRKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE):



McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK):



Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for MGE Energy Inc, 0.57% for McKesson Corp, and 0.33% for Bruker Corp.

In Friday trading, MGE Energy Inc shares are currently trading flat, McKesson Corp shares are off about 1.7%, and Bruker Corp shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

