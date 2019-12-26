Ex-Dividend Reminder: MFA Financial, National Health Investors and Fifth Third Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/27/19, MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA), National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI), and Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MFA Financial, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/31/20, National Health Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 1/31/20, and Fifth Third Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/15/20. As a percentage of MFA's recent stock price of $7.90, this dividend works out to approximately 2.53%, so look for shares of MFA Financial, Inc. to trade 2.53% lower — all else being equal — when MFA shares open for trading on 12/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for NHI to open 1.29% lower in price and for FITB to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MFA, NHI, and FITB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA):



National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI):



Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.13% for MFA Financial, Inc., 5.18% for National Health Investors, Inc., and 3.10% for Fifth Third Bancorp .

In Thursday trading, MFA Financial, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4%, National Health Investors, Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and Fifth Third Bancorp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

