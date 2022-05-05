Ex-Dividend Reminder: MetLife, Invitation Homes and German American Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/22, MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH), and German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MetLife Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/14/22, Invitation Homes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 5/27/22, and German American Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 5/20/22. As a percentage of MET's recent stock price of $69.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of MetLife Inc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when MET shares open for trading on 5/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for INVH to open 0.57% lower in price and for GABC to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MET, INVH, and GABC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET):



Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH):



German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.88% for MetLife Inc, 2.27% for Invitation Homes Inc, and 2.59% for German American Bancorp Inc.

In Thursday trading, MetLife Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, Invitation Homes Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and German American Bancorp Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

