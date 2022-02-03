Ex-Dividend Reminder: MetLife, Federated Hermes and Tompkins Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/7/22, MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI), and Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MetLife Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 3/14/22, Federated Hermes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 2/15/22, and Tompkins Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 2/15/22. As a percentage of MET's recent stock price of $68.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of MetLife Inc to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when MET shares open for trading on 2/7/22. Similarly, investors should look for FHI to open 0.84% lower in price and for TMP to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MET, FHI, and TMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET):



Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI):



Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.80% for MetLife Inc, 3.34% for Federated Hermes Inc, and 2.86% for Tompkins Financial Corp.

In Thursday trading, MetLife Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Federated Hermes Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Tompkins Financial Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

