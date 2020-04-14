Ex-Dividend Reminder: Methode Electronics, Pentair and EMCOR Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/16/20, Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI), Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR), and EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Methode Electronics Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 5/1/20, Pentair PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 5/1/20, and EMCOR Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 4/30/20. As a percentage of MEI's recent stock price of $28.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Methode Electronics Inc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when MEI shares open for trading on 4/16/20. Similarly, investors should look for PNR to open 0.59% lower in price and for EME to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MEI, PNR, and EME, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI):



Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR):



EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.54% for Methode Electronics Inc, 2.35% for Pentair PLC, and 0.52% for EMCOR Group, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Methode Electronics Inc shares are currently up about 2.7%, Pentair PLC shares are up about 2.9%, and EMCOR Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.