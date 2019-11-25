Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mesa Laboratories, RLI and Cullen/Frost Bankers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/19, Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: MLAB), RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI), and Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/16/19, RLI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 12/20/19, and Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 12/13/19. As a percentage of MLAB's recent stock price of $232.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when MLAB shares open for trading on 11/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for RLI to open 0.23% lower in price and for CFR to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MLAB, RLI, and CFR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: MLAB):



RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI):



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.28% for Mesa Laboratories, Inc., 0.94% for RLI Corp, and 3.04% for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc..

In Monday trading, Mesa Laboratories, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, RLI Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

