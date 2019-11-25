Ex-Dividend Reminder: Meredith, Acushnet Holdings and Sinclair Broadcast Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/19, Meredith Corp (Symbol: MDP), Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF), and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Meredith Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 12/13/19, Acushnet Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 12/13/19, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/16/19. As a percentage of MDP's recent stock price of $35.76, this dividend works out to approximately 1.61%, so look for shares of Meredith Corp to trade 1.61% lower — all else being equal — when MDP shares open for trading on 11/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for GOLF to open 0.46% lower in price and for SBGI to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MDP, GOLF, and SBGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Meredith Corp (Symbol: MDP):



Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF):



Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.43% for Meredith Corp, 1.86% for Acushnet Holdings Corp, and 2.23% for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.

In Monday trading, Meredith Corp shares are currently up about 2%, Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are off about 0.2%, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

