Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mercury General, Telephone & Data Systems and Hillenbrand

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/21, Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), and Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mercury General Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6325 on 3/31/21, Telephone & Data Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 3/31/21, and Hillenbrand Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 3/31/21. As a percentage of MCY's recent stock price of $64.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Mercury General Corp. to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when MCY shares open for trading on 3/16/21. Similarly, investors should look for TDS to open 0.78% lower in price and for HI to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCY, TDS, and HI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY):



Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS):



Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.93% for Mercury General Corp., 3.12% for Telephone & Data Systems Inc, and 1.68% for Hillenbrand Inc.

In Friday trading, Mercury General Corp. shares are currently down about 0.6%, Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are up about 1.8%, and Hillenbrand Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

