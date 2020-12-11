Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mercury General, Horace Mann Educators Cand Intercontinental Exchange

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/20, Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN), and Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mercury General Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6325 on 12/30/20, Horace Mann Educators Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/31/20, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/31/20. As a percentage of MCY's recent stock price of $46.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.36%, so look for shares of Mercury General Corp. to trade 1.36% lower — all else being equal — when MCY shares open for trading on 12/15/20. Similarly, investors should look for HMN to open 0.71% lower in price and for ICE to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCY, HMN, and ICE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY):



Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN):



Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.44% for Mercury General Corp., 2.84% for Horace Mann Educators Corp., and 1.10% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

In Friday trading, Mercury General Corp. shares are currently trading flat, Horace Mann Educators Corp. shares are down about 1%, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

