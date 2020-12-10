Ex-Dividend Reminder: Merck, Owens & Minor and CONMED

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/20, Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), and CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Merck & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 1/8/21, Owens & Minor, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0025 on 12/31/20, and CONMED Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/5/21. As a percentage of MRK's recent stock price of $83.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Merck & Co Inc to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when MRK shares open for trading on 12/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for OMI to open 0.01% lower in price and for CNMD to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MRK, OMI, and CNMD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK):



Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI):



CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.11% for Merck & Co Inc, 0.03% for Owens & Minor, Inc., and 0.79% for CONMED Corp.

In Thursday trading, Merck & Co Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Owens & Minor, Inc. shares are up about 2.1%, and CONMED Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.