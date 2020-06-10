Ex-Dividend Reminder: Merck, CONMED and Atrion

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/12/20, Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD), and Atrion Corp. (Symbol: ATRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Merck & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 7/7/20, CONMED Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 7/6/20, and Atrion Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.55 on 6/30/20. As a percentage of MRK's recent stock price of $82.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Merck & Co Inc to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when MRK shares open for trading on 6/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for CNMD to open 0.25% lower in price and for ATRI to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MRK, CNMD, and ATRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK):



CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD):



Atrion Corp. (Symbol: ATRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.96% for Merck & Co Inc, 1.02% for CONMED Corp, and 0.95% for Atrion Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Merck & Co Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, CONMED Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Atrion Corp. shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.