Ex-Dividend Reminder: Medifast, Eversource Energy and QTS Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/21/20, Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES), and QTS Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: QTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Medifast Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 2/5/21, Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5675 on 12/31/20, and QTS Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 1/7/21. As a percentage of MED's recent stock price of $203.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Medifast Inc to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when MED shares open for trading on 12/21/20. Similarly, investors should look for ES to open 0.66% lower in price and for QTS to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MED, ES, and QTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED):



Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES):



QTS Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: QTS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.23% for Medifast Inc, 2.64% for Eversource Energy, and 3.12% for QTS Realty Trust Inc.

In Thursday trading, Medifast Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, Eversource Energy shares are up about 0.8%, and QTS Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.