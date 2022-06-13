Ex-Dividend Reminder: Medical Properties Trust, Mercury General and Rayonier

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/22, Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), and Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Medical Properties Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 7/14/22, Mercury General Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.635 on 6/30/22, and Rayonier Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 6/30/22. As a percentage of MPW's recent stock price of $15.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.84%, so look for shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc to trade 1.84% lower — all else being equal — when MPW shares open for trading on 6/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for MCY to open 1.37% lower in price and for RYN to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MPW, MCY, and RYN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW):



Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY):



Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.35% for Medical Properties Trust Inc, 5.46% for Mercury General Corp., and 3.00% for Rayonier Inc..

In Monday trading, Medical Properties Trust Inc shares are currently off about 1.2%, Mercury General Corp. shares are off about 1.3%, and Rayonier Inc. shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.