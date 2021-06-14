Ex-Dividend Reminder: Medical Properties Trust, Cincinnati Financial and Synovus Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/21, Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF), and Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Medical Properties Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 7/8/21, Cincinnati Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 7/15/21, and Synovus Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 7/1/21. As a percentage of MPW's recent stock price of $21.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when MPW shares open for trading on 6/16/21. Similarly, investors should look for CINF to open 0.52% lower in price and for SNV to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MPW, CINF, and SNV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW):



Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF):



Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.14% for Medical Properties Trust Inc, 2.09% for Cincinnati Financial Corp., and 2.76% for Synovus Financial Corp.

In Monday trading, Medical Properties Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Cincinnati Financial Corp. shares are down about 0.9%, and Synovus Financial Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

