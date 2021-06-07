Ex-Dividend Reminder: MDU Resources Group, South Jersey Industries and PPL

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/9/21, MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI), and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MDU Resources Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 7/1/21, South Jersey Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3025 on 7/2/21, and PPL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.415 on 7/1/21. As a percentage of MDU's recent stock price of $33.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of MDU Resources Group Inc to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when MDU shares open for trading on 6/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for SJI to open 1.10% lower in price and for PPL to open 1.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MDU, SJI, and PPL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU):



South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI):



PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.51% for MDU Resources Group Inc, 4.40% for South Jersey Industries Inc, and 5.70% for PPL Corp.

In Monday trading, MDU Resources Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, South Jersey Industries Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and PPL Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.