Ex-Dividend Reminder: McKesson, Teleflex and HCA Healthcare

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/20, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX), and HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McKesson Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 4/1/20, Teleflex Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/16/20, and HCA Healthcare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 3/31/20. As a percentage of MCK's recent stock price of $162.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of McKesson Corp to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when MCK shares open for trading on 2/28/20. Similarly, investors should look for TFX to open 0.10% lower in price and for HCA to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCK, TFX, and HCA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK):



Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX):



HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.01% for McKesson Corp, 0.38% for Teleflex Incorporated, and 1.27% for HCA Healthcare Inc.

In Wednesday trading, McKesson Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Teleflex Incorporated shares are up about 1.6%, and HCA Healthcare Inc shares are up about 2% on the day.

