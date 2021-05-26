Ex-Dividend Reminder: McKesson, Bruker and Interactive Brokers Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/28/21, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR), and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McKesson Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 7/1/21, Bruker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 6/18/21, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/14/21. As a percentage of MCK's recent stock price of $195.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of McKesson Corp to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when MCK shares open for trading on 5/28/21. Similarly, investors should look for BRKR to open 0.06% lower in price and for IBKR to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCK, BRKR, and IBKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK):



Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR):



Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for McKesson Corp, 0.23% for Bruker Corp, and 0.60% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A.

In Wednesday trading, McKesson Corp shares are currently down about 0.3%, Bruker Corp shares are trading flat, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

