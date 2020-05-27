Ex-Dividend Reminder: McKesson, Bruker and Hartford Financial Services Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/29/20, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR), and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McKesson Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 7/1/20, Bruker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 6/19/20, and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 7/2/20. As a percentage of MCK's recent stock price of $150.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of McKesson Corp to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when MCK shares open for trading on 5/29/20. Similarly, investors should look for BRKR to open 0.09% lower in price and for HIG to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCK, BRKR, and HIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK):



Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR):



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.09% for McKesson Corp, 0.38% for Bruker Corp, and 3.27% for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc..

In Wednesday trading, McKesson Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Bruker Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

