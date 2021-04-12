Ex-Dividend Reminder: McGrath RentCorp, Watsco and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/14/21, McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC), Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO), and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McGrath RentCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.435 on 4/30/21, Watsco Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.95 on 4/30/21, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 5/3/21. As a percentage of MGRC's recent stock price of $81.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of McGrath RentCorp to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when MGRC shares open for trading on 4/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for WSO to open 0.70% lower in price and for FCX to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGRC, WSO, and FCX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC):



Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO):



Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.14% for McGrath RentCorp, 2.82% for Watsco Inc., and 0.89% for Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold.

In Monday trading, McGrath RentCorp shares are currently trading flat, Watsco Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

