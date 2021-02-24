Ex-Dividend Reminder: McDonald's, Interpublic Group of Companies and MGE Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/26/21, McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG), and MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McDonald's Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.29 on 3/15/21, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/15/21, and MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 3/15/21. As a percentage of MCD's recent stock price of $211.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of McDonald's Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when MCD shares open for trading on 2/26/21. Similarly, investors should look for IPG to open 1.03% lower in price and for MGEE to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCD, IPG, and MGEE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD):



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG):



MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.44% for McDonald's Corp, 4.10% for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., and 2.23% for MGE Energy Inc.

In Wednesday trading, McDonald's Corp shares are currently down about 0.1%, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares are down about 1%, and MGE Energy Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

