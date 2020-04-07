Ex-Dividend Reminder: McCormick, Universal and Hormel Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/9/20, McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC), Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV), and Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McCormick & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 4/27/20, Universal Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 5/4/20, and Hormel Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2325 on 5/15/20. As a percentage of MKC's recent stock price of $150.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of McCormick & Co Inc to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when MKC shares open for trading on 4/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for UVV to open 1.67% lower in price and for HRL to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MKC, UVV, and HRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC):



Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV):



Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.65% for McCormick & Co Inc, 6.68% for Universal Corp, and 1.94% for Hormel Foods Corp..

In Tuesday trading, McCormick & Co Inc shares are currently down about 1%, Universal Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Hormel Foods Corp. shares are down about 1% on the day.

