Ex-Dividend Reminder: McCormick, Franchise Group and Dillard's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/21, McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC), Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG), and Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McCormick & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 1/10/22, Franchise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 1/15/22, and Dillard's Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/31/22. As a percentage of MKC's recent stock price of $93.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of McCormick & Co Inc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when MKC shares open for trading on 12/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for FRG to open 1.16% lower in price and for DDS to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MKC, FRG, and DDS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC):



Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG):



Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.58% for McCormick & Co Inc, 4.65% for Franchise Group Inc, and 0.31% for Dillard's Inc..

In Tuesday trading, McCormick & Co Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Franchise Group Inc shares are trading flat, and Dillard's Inc. shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

