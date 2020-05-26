Ex-Dividend Reminder: Maxim Integrated Products, Power Integrations and Xylem

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/20, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Symbol: MXIM), Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI), and Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 6/12/20, Power Integrations Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/30/20, and Xylem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 6/25/20. As a percentage of MXIM's recent stock price of $57.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when MXIM shares open for trading on 5/27/20. Similarly, investors should look for POWI to open 0.19% lower in price and for XYL to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Symbol: MXIM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MXIM, POWI, and XYL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Symbol: MXIM):



Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI):



Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.31% for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., 0.76% for Power Integrations Inc., and 1.61% for Xylem Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. shares are currently up about 3.2%, Power Integrations Inc. shares are up about 2.5%, and Xylem Inc shares are up about 4% on the day.

