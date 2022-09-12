Ex-Dividend Reminder: Maxar Technologies, Telephone & Data Systems and GATX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/22, Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), and GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Maxar Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 9/30/22, Telephone & Data Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 9/30/22, and GATX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 9/30/22. As a percentage of MAXR's recent stock price of $23.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of Maxar Technologies Inc to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when MAXR shares open for trading on 9/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for TDS to open 1.09% lower in price and for GATX to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAXR, TDS, and GATX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR):



Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS):



GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.17% for Maxar Technologies Inc, 4.38% for Telephone & Data Systems Inc, and 2.15% for GATX Corp.

In Monday trading, Maxar Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 1.8%, Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and GATX Corp shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.