Ex-Dividend Reminder: Maxar Technologies, Motorola Solutions and NXP Semiconductors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/22, Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI), and NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Maxar Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/31/22, Motorola Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 4/14/22, and NXP Semiconductors NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.845 on 4/6/22. As a percentage of MAXR's recent stock price of $34.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of Maxar Technologies Inc to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when MAXR shares open for trading on 3/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for MSI to open 0.36% lower in price and for NXPI to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAXR, MSI, and NXPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR):



Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI):



NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.11% for Maxar Technologies Inc, 1.44% for Motorola Solutions Inc, and 1.90% for NXP Semiconductors NV.

In Thursday trading, Maxar Technologies Inc shares are currently down about 0.9%, Motorola Solutions Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and NXP Semiconductors NV shares are down about 3.2% on the day.

