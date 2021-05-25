Ex-Dividend Reminder: Maverix Metals, Reliance Steel & Aluminum and DuPont

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/21, Maverix Metals Inc (Symbol: MMX), Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS), and DuPont (Symbol: DD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Maverix Metals Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0125 on 6/15/21, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6875 on 6/11/21, and DuPont will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/15/21. As a percentage of MMX's recent stock price of $6.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Maverix Metals Inc to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when MMX shares open for trading on 5/27/21. Similarly, investors should look for RS to open 0.41% lower in price and for DD to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MMX, RS, and DD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Maverix Metals Inc (Symbol: MMX):



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS):



DuPont (Symbol: DD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for Maverix Metals Inc, 1.64% for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., and 1.40% for DuPont.

In Tuesday trading, Maverix Metals Inc shares are currently off about 2.8%, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares are down about 0.2%, and DuPont shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

