Ex-Dividend Reminder: Matson, Kennametal and Mueller Water Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/9/21, Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX), Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT), and Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Matson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/2/21, Kennametal Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 11/23/21, and Mueller Water Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.058 on 11/22/21. As a percentage of MATX's recent stock price of $90.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Matson Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when MATX shares open for trading on 11/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for KMT to open 0.52% lower in price and for MWA to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MATX, KMT, and MWA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX):



Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT):



Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.32% for Matson Inc, 2.06% for Kennametal Inc., and 1.37% for Mueller Water Products Inc.

In Friday trading, Matson Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Kennametal Inc. shares are up about 1.6%, and Mueller Water Products Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

