Ex-Dividend Reminder: Masco, Cabot and Scotts Miracle-Gro

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/22, Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS), Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT), and Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Masco Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/14/22, Cabot Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 3/11/22, and Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 3/10/22. As a percentage of MAS's recent stock price of $57.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Masco Corp. to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when MAS shares open for trading on 2/24/22. Similarly, investors should look for CBT to open 0.50% lower in price and for SMG to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAS, CBT, and SMG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS):



Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT):



Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.96% for Masco Corp., 2.02% for Cabot Corp., and 1.93% for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

In Tuesday trading, Masco Corp. shares are currently down about 0.6%, Cabot Corp. shares are off about 1%, and Scotts Miracle-Gro Co shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

