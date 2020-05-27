Ex-Dividend Reminder: Martin Marietta Materials, Silgan Holdings and Ashland Global Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/29/20, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM), Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN), and Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 6/30/20, Silgan Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/15/20, and Ashland Global Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 6/15/20. As a percentage of MLM's recent stock price of $195.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when MLM shares open for trading on 5/29/20. Similarly, investors should look for SLGN to open 0.36% lower in price and for ASH to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MLM, SLGN, and ASH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM):



Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN):



Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.13% for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., 1.46% for Silgan Holdings Inc, and 1.59% for Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are currently up about 3.2%, Silgan Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Ashland Global Holdings Inc shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

