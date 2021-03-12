Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marten Transport, Lam Research and ITT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/21, Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN), Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), and ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marten Transport Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 3/31/21, Lam Research Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 4/7/21, and ITT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 4/5/21. As a percentage of MRTN's recent stock price of $17.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Marten Transport Ltd to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when MRTN shares open for trading on 3/16/21. Similarly, investors should look for LRCX to open 0.25% lower in price and for ITT to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MRTN, LRCX, and ITT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN):



Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX):



ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.93% for Marten Transport Ltd, 1.00% for Lam Research Corp, and 1.00% for ITT Inc.

In Friday trading, Marten Transport Ltd shares are currently up about 0.9%, Lam Research Corp shares are down about 3.2%, and ITT Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

