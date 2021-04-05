Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Progressive and Preferred Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/6/21, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC), Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR), and Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.465 on 5/14/21, Progressive Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 4/15/21, and Preferred Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 4/21/21. As a percentage of MMC's recent stock price of $123.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when MMC shares open for trading on 4/6/21. Similarly, investors should look for PGR to open 0.10% lower in price and for PFBC to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MMC, PGR, and PFBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC):



Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR):



Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.50% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., 0.42% for Progressive Corp. , and 2.32% for Preferred Bank .

In Monday trading, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Progressive Corp. shares are up about 0.6%, and Preferred Bank shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

