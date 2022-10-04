Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Horizon Bancorp and Brady

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/6/22, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC), Horizon Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HBNC), and Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 11/15/22, Horizon Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 10/21/22, and Brady Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 10/28/22. As a percentage of MMC's recent stock price of $157.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when MMC shares open for trading on 10/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for HBNC to open 0.85% lower in price and for BRC to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MMC, HBNC, and BRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC):



Horizon Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HBNC):



Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.50% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., 3.39% for Horizon Bancorp Inc, and 2.12% for Brady Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are currently up about 1.5%, Horizon Bancorp Inc shares are up about 2.3%, and Brady Corp shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.