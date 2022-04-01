Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marsh & McLennan Companies, CVB Financial and Brandywine Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/5/22, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC), CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), and Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.535 on 5/13/22, CVB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 4/20/22, and Brandywine Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 4/20/22. As a percentage of MMC's recent stock price of $170.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when MMC shares open for trading on 4/5/22. Similarly, investors should look for CVBF to open 0.77% lower in price and for BDN to open 1.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MMC, CVBF, and BDN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC):



CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF):



Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.26% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., 3.08% for CVB Financial Corp, and 5.34% for Brandywine Realty Trust.

In Friday trading, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are currently down about 0.8%, CVB Financial Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Brandywine Realty Trust shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.