Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Synovus Financial and Solar Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/18/19, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), and Solar Capital Ltd. (Symbol: SLRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 10/3/19, Synovus Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 10/1/19, and Solar Capital Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 10/2/19. As a percentage of VAC's recent stock price of $109.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when VAC shares open for trading on 9/18/19. Similarly, investors should look for SNV to open 0.80% lower in price and for SLRC to open 1.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VAC, SNV, and SLRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC):



Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV):



Solar Capital Ltd. (Symbol: SLRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.65% for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp., 3.19% for Synovus Financial Corp, and 7.85% for Solar Capital Ltd..

In Monday trading, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are currently down about 1%, Synovus Financial Corp shares are down about 1.2%, and Solar Capital Ltd. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

