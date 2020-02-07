Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marketaxess Holdings, Kennametal and Tetra Tech

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/11/20, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX), Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT), and Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marketaxess Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 2/26/20, Kennametal Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/25/20, and Tetra Tech Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/28/20. As a percentage of MKTX's recent stock price of $346.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Marketaxess Holdings Inc to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when MKTX shares open for trading on 2/11/20. Similarly, investors should look for KMT to open 0.66% lower in price and for TTEK to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MKTX, KMT, and TTEK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX):



Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT):



Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.69% for Marketaxess Holdings Inc, 2.65% for Kennametal Inc., and 0.65% for Tetra Tech Inc.

In Friday trading, Marketaxess Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Kennametal Inc. shares are down about 1.7%, and Tetra Tech Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.