Ex-Dividend Reminder: Manulife Financial, Pembina Pipeline and Cohu

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/20, Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC), Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA), and Cohu Inc (Symbol: COHU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Manulife Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/19/20, Pembina Pipeline Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.21 on 3/13/20, and Cohu Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 4/9/20. As a percentage of MFC's recent stock price of $19.84, this dividend works out to approximately 1.41%, so look for shares of Manulife Financial Corp to trade 1.41% lower — all else being equal — when MFC shares open for trading on 2/24/20. Similarly, investors should look for PBA to open 0.52% lower in price and for COHU to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MFC, PBA, and COHU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC):



Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA):



Cohu Inc (Symbol: COHU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.65% for Manulife Financial Corp, 6.25% for Pembina Pipeline Corp, and 1.06% for Cohu Inc.

In Thursday trading, Manulife Financial Corp shares are currently off about 0.3%, Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Cohu Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.