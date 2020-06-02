Ex-Dividend Reminder: ManTech International, Citrix Systems and NVIDIA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/4/20, ManTech International Corp (Symbol: MANT), Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS), and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ManTech International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 6/19/20, Citrix Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 6/19/20, and NVIDIA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 6/26/20. As a percentage of MANT's recent stock price of $76.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of ManTech International Corp to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when MANT shares open for trading on 6/4/20. Similarly, investors should look for CTXS to open 0.24% lower in price and for NVDA to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MANT, CTXS, and NVDA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ManTech International Corp (Symbol: MANT):



Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS):



NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for ManTech International Corp, 0.95% for Citrix Systems Inc, and 0.18% for NVIDIA Corp.

In Tuesday trading, ManTech International Corp shares are currently off about 1.1%, Citrix Systems Inc shares are down about 1%, and NVIDIA Corp shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.