Ex-Dividend Reminder: ManpowerGroup, Expeditors International of Washington and Lockheed Martin

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/29/20, ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN), Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD), and Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ManpowerGroup Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.09 on 6/15/20, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.52 on 6/15/20, and Lockheed Martin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.40 on 6/26/20. As a percentage of MAN's recent stock price of $76.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of ManpowerGroup Inc to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when MAN shares open for trading on 5/29/20. Similarly, investors should look for EXPD to open 0.70% lower in price and for LMT to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAN, EXPD, and LMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN):



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD):



Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.85% for ManpowerGroup Inc, 1.39% for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., and 2.51% for Lockheed Martin Corp.

In Wednesday trading, ManpowerGroup Inc shares are currently up about 3.3%, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. shares are up about 1.5%, and Lockheed Martin Corp shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

