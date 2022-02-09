Ex-Dividend Reminder: Magnolia Oil & Gas, Core Laboratories and ConocoPhillips

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/11/22, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY), Core Laboratories N.V. (Symbol: CLB), and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.20 on 3/1/22, Core Laboratories N.V. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/7/22, and ConocoPhillips will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 3/1/22. As a percentage of MGY's recent stock price of $20.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when MGY shares open for trading on 2/11/22. Similarly, investors should look for CLB to open 0.04% lower in price and for COP to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGY, CLB, and COP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY):



Core Laboratories N.V. (Symbol: CLB):



ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.93% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, 0.15% for Core Laboratories N.V., and 1.99% for ConocoPhillips.

In Wednesday trading, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Core Laboratories N.V. shares are up about 0.7%, and ConocoPhillips shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

