Ex-Dividend Reminder: Magna International, Linde and Hecla Mining

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/20, Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA), Linde plc (Symbol: LIN), and Hecla Mining Co (Symbol: HL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Magna International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/20/20, Linde plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.963 on 3/20/20, and Hecla Mining Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0025 on 3/13/20. As a percentage of MGA's recent stock price of $46.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Magna International Inc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when MGA shares open for trading on 3/5/20. Similarly, investors should look for LIN to open 0.49% lower in price and for HL to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGA, LIN, and HL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA):



Linde plc (Symbol: LIN):



Hecla Mining Co (Symbol: HL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.43% for Magna International Inc, 1.96% for Linde plc, and 0.36% for Hecla Mining Co.

In Tuesday trading, Magna International Inc shares are currently off about 1.4%, Linde plc shares are down about 0.7%, and Hecla Mining Co shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

