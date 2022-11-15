Ex-Dividend Reminder: Magna International, Delek US Holdings and Brigham Minerals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA), Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK), and Brigham Minerals Inc (Symbol: MNRL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Magna International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/2/22, Delek US Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/2/22, and Brigham Minerals Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 11/25/22. As a percentage of MGA's recent stock price of $63.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Magna International Inc to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when MGA shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for DK to open 0.63% lower in price and for MNRL to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGA, DK, and MNRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA):



Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK):



Brigham Minerals Inc (Symbol: MNRL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.85% for Magna International Inc, 2.53% for Delek US Holdings Inc, and 1.82% for Brigham Minerals Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Magna International Inc shares are currently up about 2.2%, Delek US Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Brigham Minerals Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

